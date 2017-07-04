Pages Navigation Menu

Communications Minister urges HP establish Smart Campus for ICT promotion

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

MINISTER of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu has appeal to Hewlett Packard HP, Nigeria to adopt one of the campuses, focused on a specialized area and develop it to a Smart Campus for business interest, in the proposed ICT University. Shittu, who made the appeal when the MD, Hewlett Packard HP, Nigeria, Chukwuma Okpaka paid him […]

