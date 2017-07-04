Community policing: VGN seeks government recognition

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) has urged the Federal Government to recognise it as a policing organisation to strengthen security in communitiues.

Mr Emmanuel Ayisire, Deputy Commander of VGN in Lagos State, told the Newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos that recognition of VGN would eliminate operation of “mushroom’’ vigilantes.

Ayisire was reacting to the recent arrest of a vigilante in Anambra over alleged killing of an unidentified person for ritual purposes.

According to Ayisire, there is the need to differentiate between “mushroom’’ vigilantes and members of the VGN.

“With the security challenges we are experiencing, the best thing for Nigeria is adoption of Vigilante Group of Nigeria as a federal policing organisation.

“Our group is trained by the Nigeria Police across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, with rules and objectives and also a constitution guiding it.

“Our men are taught to understand the rules and conditions they should operate under. For instance, they are not supposed to detain anybody for up to 24 hours.

“Once they arrest any suspect, they take documentations and handover the fellow to the police,’’ he said.

The commander warned members of the public against engaging the services of `mushroom’ vigilante groups.

He noted that a bill seeking an enabling Act for VGN had passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

According to its mission statement, it is to protect and serve the citizens of Nigeria in an effective and efficient manner through management of resources.

