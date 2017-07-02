Community Wants 80-year-old Human Parts Merchant Prosecuted

By Joshua Dada, Osogbo

To serve as deterrent to others, the Gbongan community in Ayedaade local government area of Osun State has called for prompt prosecution of 80-year-old Ganiyu Oladosu nabbed for dealing in human parts.

Addressing newsmen in his palace yesterday, the traditional ruler of the town Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi Odugbemi lamented the involvement of an indigene of the town in such a dastardly act , saying failure to investigate and bring to book all those involved would encourage people of like minds to perpetrate such evil act in the nearest future.

Oladosu who was caught with human parts in his house in Gbongan by residents was handed over to the police and currently being held by homicide department of Osun State police command in Osogbo.

Oba Oyeniyi who described the discovery of such act on the soil of the ancient town as shocking pledged the support of the community to security agents in their investigation.

He noted that the sons and daughters of the ancient town were disturbed by the discovery saying that Gbongan is known to be a peaceful town endowed with prominent sons and daughters in all field of human endeavor.

“Gbongan is home for forefront professional with no fewer than forty-five professors making waves all over the world, we cannot sit down here and watch and see somebody tarnish the good image of the town and embarrass my people.

“Though an indigene, we disown Ganiyu Oladosu outrightly for embarking on such shady dastardly deal on our sacred soil and want him and his cohorts dealt with accordingly and promptly without being swept under the carpet to serve as deterrent to others.

Oba Oyeniyi said delay in diligent prosecution will not go down well with the community who are patiently waiting for the suspect to be brought to books.

The post Community Wants 80-year-old Human Parts Merchant Prosecuted appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

