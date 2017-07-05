Comparing Hussein with Adeleke suicidal– HDP

The Osun state chapter of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has termed the comparison made by some people between the two senatorial candidates of the APC and PDP, Senator Mudashir Hussein and Mr. Ademola Adeleke as “Suicidal”.

Hope Democratic Party made this known through a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday by the state chairman of the party, Mr. Wole Adedoyin.

Adedoyin said they know Hussein very well, adding that, “it would be recalled that this same Mudashir Oyetunde Hussain represented the Alliance for Democracy (AD) for two terms (1999-2007) in the House of Representatives as a representative of Oshodi-isolo in Lagos state and was re-elected in 2003. He was elected Senator for Osun West in the April 2011 national elections running on the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) platform.

“Also in the April 2011 senatorial elections for Osun West, Hussein received 121,971 votes with the Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke of the PDP coming second with 77,090 votes.”

But in the case of Mr. Ademola Adeleke, Adedoyin said all they know about him is that he is a Lagos Socialite and a businessman.

According to him, “Mr. Ademola Adeleke believed his late brother’s (late Senator Isiaka Adeleke) profile would work for him. But he shouldn’t also forget that the combat is between himself and Senator Mudashir Hussein and not his later brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke of blessed memory.”

On why HDP did not field a candidate for the forthcoming Osun West senatorial by-election, Adedoyin said, being a close relative of the former Senator, his party’s candidate withdrew his senatorial ambition after he heard that Senator Mudashir Hussein of APC had been given the party’s ticket.

HDP therefore implored the good citizens of Osun West senatorial district to vote for the best and experienced candidate.

The post Comparing Hussein with Adeleke suicidal– HDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

