Concerns heighten over decline in routine immunization in Nigeria

Concerns are heightening over the steady decline in routine immunization despite the huge investments and improvements in supply chain and distribution of Vaccines in the last five years.

Executive Director/ CEO, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shauib said the 2016 MIC/NICS report survey which independently assess vaccination coverage shows a national Penta3/DPT3 coverage of 44.9%.

He said there are some states in the country with routine immunization coverage as low as 4%.

“These indicators for measuring RI performance have shown already decline despite huge investments and improvements in supply chain and distribution of vaccines in the last five years, ” he stated.

He spoke at the inauguration of the National Emergency Routine Immunization Coordination Centre (NERICC) in Abuja.

He said the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency cannot continue to leave children vulnerable to vaccine preventable diseases, and that it had become pertinent that a coordinating centre is established to function with a sense of emergency.

He added that, routine immunization is a vital pillar in the drive to eradicate polio and other vaccine preventable diseases. He said the NERICC a dedicated squad that would prefer solutions towards addressing the challenges, and accelerate the control of vaccine preventable diseases.

The NERICC term of reference include; “to coordinate all governments and partners within the routine immunization landscape and ensure accountability at all levels of Implementation; provide guidance and oversights to the sub national levels on routine immunization; to design a national action plan for routine immunization quick wins and long term roadmap for strengthening the system; to design strategies /innovations for the revitalisation of routine immunization within a short time.

The team will also monitor and track implementation of such strategies and innovations interfacing with states especially the low performing ones; to evaluate progress on a monthly basis of these strategies and make recommendations for intervention which are also tracked; to review all documents for capacity building and ensure they comply with standards; and other functions as agreed by the team and dire Ted by the ED.

Earlier in her address of welcome, Dorothy Nwodo, Director Disease Control and Immunization said the Federal government through the NPHCDA is making progress to eradicate polio virus and transition its resources to strengthen routine immunization systems.

She added that efforts are being made to exposition and revamp routine immunization programmes in Nigeria.

She further stated that the increase in the number of unimmunized eligible children and the recent outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases in most states requires a new approach.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE

The post Concerns heighten over decline in routine immunization in Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

