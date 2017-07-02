Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Confed Cup: Ronaldo’s Portugal Beat Mexico in Third Place Game

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Portugal defeated Mexico, 2-1 in the third place game of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow.   Adrien Silva netted an extra-time goal from the spot as the European champions came from a goal down after  Luis Neto had scored an own goal.   Real Madrid star, Pepe, then bagged a stoppage-time equaliser to push…

The post Confed Cup: Ronaldo’s Portugal Beat Mexico in Third Place Game appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.