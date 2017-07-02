Confed Cup: Ronaldo’s Portugal Beat Mexico in Third Place Game

Portugal defeated Mexico, 2-1 in the third place game of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow. Adrien Silva netted an extra-time goal from the spot as the European champions came from a goal down after Luis Neto had scored an own goal. Real Madrid star, Pepe, then bagged a stoppage-time equaliser to push…

