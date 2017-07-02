Pages Navigation Menu

Confederations Cup: Portugal beat Mexico to finish third

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Football, Sports

Portugal fought back on Sunday in Moscow to beat Mexico 2-1 after extra time and finish third at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. In the playoff match for third-place at the Spartak Stadium, Portugal looked to be weaker in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and in the face of El Tri’s sweeping wing play. They went on to lose the chance to go ahead when Andre Silva lost a penalty kick in the first half.

