Confirmation of nominees suspended by the Senate

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After two weeks of recess by the Senate, they have decided to  suspend all issues relating to the confirmation of nominees submitted by the executive over what it termed as a move  to reduce its legislative powers. The senators said the decision would remain  until the issues of confirmation as contained in the constitution and …

