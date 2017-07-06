Congo court convicts 7 soldiers for massacre in disputed Kasai region

A Democratic Republic of Congo court on Thursday convicted seven soldiers for the murder of suspected militia members in the country’s insurrection-ravaged Kasai region. Defence lawyer, Jimmy Bashile, said that the court in the central Congolese city of Mbuji Mayi sentenced two army majors to 20 years imprisonment and three other soldiers to 15 years […]

