Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Congo election commission: Vote can’t be held by end of year – Minneapolis Star Tribune

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Minneapolis Star Tribune

Congo election commission: Vote can't be held by end of year
Minneapolis Star Tribune
KINSHASA, Congo — The head of Congo's electoral commission says it is not possible to organize presidential elections by the end of this year. The move goes against a political agreement with the opposition, which has accused President Joseph Kabila

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.