Congrats! Roman Goddess, Busty Instagram Queen Engaged To A White Man In Dubai (Photos)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Busty Instagram Slay Queen, Roman Goddess has been taken off the market. The lady known for showing her big bust got engaged to a white man in Dubai.

She has been cruising and flexing Dubai with him ever since. You can check more photos on the link below. Roman Goddess finally caught a big fish.

Congrats Roman..

.

