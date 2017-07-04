Congrats! Roman Goddess, Busty Instagram Queen Engaged To A White Man In Dubai (Photos)

Busty Instagram Slay Queen, Roman Goddess has been taken off the market. The lady known for showing her big bust got engaged to a white man in Dubai.

She has been cruising and flexing Dubai with him ever since. You can check more photos on the link below. Roman Goddess finally caught a big fish.

Congrats Roman..

.

The post Congrats! Roman Goddess, Busty Instagram Queen Engaged To A White Man In Dubai (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

