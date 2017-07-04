Congratulations to Sudanese Bushra al-Fadil For Winning the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing – BellaNaija

Pages Navigation Menu

Congratulations to Sudanese Bushra al-Fadil For Winning the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing

Posted on Jul 4, 2017


Congratulations to Sudanese Bushra al-Fadil For Winning the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing
On Monday, July 3, 2017, the Chairman of the Judges of the Caine Prize for African Writing announced the winner of this year's award. Sudanese writer, Bushra al-Fadil clinched the winning prize of £10,000 (to be split with his translator, Max Shmookler …
Story exploring freedom wins Caine Prize for African WritingThe Bookseller
Sudanese writer wins prestigious Caine PrizeBBC News

