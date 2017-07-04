Pages Navigation Menu

Congratulations to Sudanese Bushra al-Fadil For Winning the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

On Monday, July 3, 2017, the Chairman of the Judges of the Caine Prize for African Writing announced the winner of this year’s award. Sudanese writer, Bushra al-Fadil clinched the winning prize of £10,000 (to be split with his translator, Max Shmookler – £3,000) The Story of the Girl Whose Birds Flew Away was published […]

