Conte feels Lukaku’s betrayal

Antonio Conte feels ‘betrayed’ by Romelu Lukaku’s decision to reject Chelsea in order to join Manchester United, according to reports.

Conte has spoken to Lukaku several times since the season finished and feels ‘betrayed’ that the striker has opted to join up with Jose Mourinho’s side instead of moving to Stamford Bridge.

It’s also claimed that Conte has settled his differences with Chelsea’s board over their failure to sign Lukaku, and the Italian is laying the blame at the feet of the striker, as well as his agent, Mino Raiola, who was demanding a high fee which the Premier League champions were unwilling to match.

Conte will return to Chelsea’s training ground at Cobham on Sunday to begin his side’s pre-season preparations.

The Premier League champions, who will resume training on Monday, will fly out to China for their pre-season tour where they meet Arsenal on July 22.

Meanwhile Diego Costa is set to have a sit-down with Coach Conte and he is still keen of playing for the Blues in the coming season.

