Contraceptives are not for children, says Museveni – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Contraceptives are not for children, says Museveni
New Vision
He, however, said giving underage children contraceptives is only treating the symptom rather than the root cause of the problem. Museveni 703×422. President Yoweri Museveni. Photo/File President Yoweri Museveni has condemned the practice of giving …
Three arrested in Uganda for mock presidential funeral
Police detain three in Uganda for staging mock funeral for President
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!