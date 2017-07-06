Contractors Raise The Alarm Over Alleged Police Extortion

By EjikeEjike,

Some contractors working for Ministries, Department and Agencies, (MDA) have accused some policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Tactical Squad of blackmailing and extorting varying sums of money from them.

One of the contractors who spoke to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, on condition of anonymity for fear of further victimisation claimed the team leader is running a syndicate under the whistle blowers policy to harass and extort money from contractors and top civil servants.

According to him, “This officer has the backing of his bosses and has continued to run a syndicate under the whistle-blower policy to harass and extort huge sums of money from contractors and top civil servants in Nigeria”.

“He harasses us and drops name of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim and current chairman of the Police Service Commission, Mike Okiro, who is a retired IG, and other top police officers.

“The syndicate has been successful basically because they are working in cahoots with some courts in the FCT, for the purpose of carrying out their new trade.”

Speaking further, he said: “Information available to us revealed that the officer has already obtained orders of a magistrate court in the FCT that we believe is in collaboration with him, to freeze bank accounts of more contractors working for MDAs.”

However, the Squad Commander of the Special Tactical Squad, ACP Yusuf Kolo, dismissed the allegation stating that the squad does not have the authority to initiate such investigation without the order of a competent court.

He explained that several investigations ordered by the court were on-going and are not restricted to whistle-blowing related cases, just as it is not within the job description of his squad to freeze or unfreeze any account.

The post Contractors Raise The Alarm Over Alleged Police Extortion appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

