Corona student emerges overall second best in AISEN Art contest

A STUDENT of Corona Secondary School Agbara, Nzube Okoye, has emerged the overall second best in the recently concluded 15th edition of Association of International Schools Educators of Nigeria Art Competition League.

The knock out stage of the competition commenced at Avi Ceena International School, Ikeja on Saturday, October 15, 2016 and saw all the members of Corona team scaling through the quarter final; semifinal and the final. The league final took place at Temple School, Ilupeju on May 20, 2017.

Nzube Okoye came second overall in the senior category while Dinachi Mbanisi and Onaopemipo Adigun came fourth respectively. The league attracted student participants from more than 35 AISEN member schools. The school congratulateed these school ambassadors for the laudable feat.

Similarly, Corona School, Agbara also emerged the winner of the 2017 inaugural edition of the Nigerian Schools Enterprise Challenge held recently. The competition which drew participants from benchmark schools, took place on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.The event was facilitated in Nigeria by SI-UK in partnership with Accelerated Learning System. The competition afforded the participating students to exhibit their entrepreneurial skills by solving simulated business problems digitally.

