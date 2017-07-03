Corp Member Vows To ‘Re-build’ Late Rashidi Yekini’s Dilapidated Grave

Nigeria’s all-time goal scorer Rashidi Yekini died in 2012 at the age of 48 – He was buried at his residence in his home town of Ira, Kwara state Fresh facts indicate that the burial site is in total shambles and a young man Oladimeji Adeoti is leading the cause to ‘re-build’ the final abode …

The post Corp Member Vows To ‘Re-build’ Late Rashidi Yekini’s Dilapidated Grave appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

