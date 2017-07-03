Pages Navigation Menu

Corp Member Vows To ‘Re-build’ Late Rashidi Yekini’s Dilapidated Grave

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Nigeria’s all-time goal scorer Rashidi Yekini died in 2012 at the age of 48 – He was buried at his residence in his home town of Ira, Kwara state Fresh facts indicate that the burial site is in total shambles and a young man Oladimeji Adeoti is leading the cause to ‘re-build’ the final abode …

