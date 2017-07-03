Counsel’s absence stalls trial of former Chief of Staff

The absence of the lead defence counsel, Hassan Liman SAN at the Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday stalled the trial of the former Chief of Air Staff, Mohammed Umar.

He is standing trial on a seven count charge bothering on money laundering and procurement fraud, an offence which contravenes Section 15(2) (b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011, as amended.

At the resumed hearing, the defence counsel, A. U Gaji, who stood in for Hassan, informed the court of his absence.

Gaji told the court that the lead counsel had lost his Sister and urge the court to adjourn the matter.

The prosecuting counsel, Slyvanus Tahir, who did not oppose to the adjournment, said he was informed about the development.

Tahir added that death is an act of nature which one cannot run from and he condoled with the defence family for their lost.

After listening to both parties, the trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, adjourned the matter until July 6, 2017 for continuation of hearing

It would be recalled that the former chief of Air Staff, Air marshal Mohammed Dikko was first arraigned by the Anti-graft Agency on Wednesday, May 11, 2016 before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption