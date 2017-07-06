Alleged coup plotter Elvis Ramosebudi back in court – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Alleged coup plotter Elvis Ramosebudi back in court
Eyewitness News
Elvis Ramosebudi has been barred from directly or indirectly contacting any witnesses including those he listed as "state capture beneficiaries". FILE: Elvis Ramosebudi appears in the Johannesburg magistrates court on 28 April 2017. Picture: Thomas …
Alleged coup plotter appears in court
South Africa: Coup Plot Suspect Back in Court
Alleged assassination plotter back in court
