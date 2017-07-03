Pages Navigation Menu

Couple lose twins 5 months after waiting for 17 years – Pulse Nigeria

Couple lose twins 5 months after waiting for 17 years
Pulse Nigeria
A couple who had waited on the Lord for babies for 17 years are now in tears as their newly born twin babies died in an accident five months later. Published: 2 minutes ago; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail · The late twins, Joseph and Philomena (Shedrack
