Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court acquits Ndume of Boko Haram sponsorship charges

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court sitting In Abuja has discharged and acquitted immediate past Senate leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume of all charges of terrorism brought against him. Recall that a spokesman of the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, Ali Sanda Umar Konduga, also known Al-Zawahiri, was last year arrested by the police in the house of […]

Court acquits Ndume of Boko Haram sponsorship charges

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.