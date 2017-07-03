Court adjourns Badeh’s trial till July 4

The trial of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, was stalled on Monday, due to the ill health of the 19th prosecution witness.

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter until July 4 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Badeh is standing trial for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion.

The diverted money was meant for arms purchase in the face of worsening destructions by Boko Haram terrorists.

At the resumed hearing, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told court that he had to compel the witness to attend court but that the witness could not testify, due to ill health.

“I practically forced the witness to be here today but I will not like the witness to testify in this state of mind,” Jacobs said.

But, in spite of the presence of the witness in court, Jacobs prayed for an adjournment to enable the witness get better so that he could give his testimony in good health.