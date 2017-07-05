Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court adjourns ex-Rivers REC’s trial till October – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Court adjourns ex-Rivers REC's trial till October
The Nation Newspaper
Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday adjourned till October hearing on a criminal charge filed against a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Gesila Khan. Mrs. Khan was arraigned …
Alleged N180m bribe: Court to commence hearing on ex-Rivers REC, KhanDaily Post Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.