Court adjourns ex-Rivers REC’s trial till October – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Court adjourns ex-Rivers REC's trial till October
The Nation Newspaper
Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday adjourned till October hearing on a criminal charge filed against a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Gesila Khan. Mrs. Khan was arraigned …
Alleged N180m bribe: Court to commence hearing on ex-Rivers REC, Khan
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!