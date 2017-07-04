Court adjourns Metuh’s case until Oct. 23 over N400m fraud

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Olisah Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), until Oct. 23 for continuation of trial. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the adjournment is because the court is due to commence its annual vacation on July 10. At the resumed hearing, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

