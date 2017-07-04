Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court adjourns Metuh’s case until Oct. 23 over N400m fraud

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Olisah Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), until Oct. 23 for continuation of trial. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the adjournment is because the court is due to commence its annual vacation on July 10. At the resumed hearing, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.