FG to publish names of treasury looters – Daily Trust

By Isiaka Wakili | Publish Date: Jul 5 2017 9:08PMThe Federal Government has promised to disclose the identities of treasury looters but only at the appropriate time and “perhaps intermittently,” the justice minister Abubakar Malami said on Wednesday.
