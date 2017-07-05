Pages Navigation Menu

FG to publish names of treasury looters – Daily Trust

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa


FG to publish names of treasury looters
By Isiaka Wakili | Publish Date: Jul 5 2017 9:08PMThe Federal Government has promised to disclose the identities of treasury looters but only at the appropriate time and “perhaps intermittently,” the justice minister Abubakar Malami said on Wednesday.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

