Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Sudden Disappearance

By NAN

A Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, on Thursday dissolved the marriage between one Owolabi Olabode and his wife, Mina on grounds of sudden disappearance from matrimonial home.

The judge, Ibrahim Shakarau, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace, saying that the parties have ceased to be husband and wife henceforth.

“Parties are to maintain peace all the time as any violation of the order of this court will amount to contempt and of course with grave consequences.

“Parties should collect their divorce certificate from the registrar’s office,’’ he said.

Shekarau added that any party, who was not comfortable with the ruling have the right to appeal to high court of justice within 30 days.

Olabode, the petitioner, told the court that his wife had caused him much pain and worry by absconding to an unknown place, leaving her matrimonial responsibilities.

He said that they got married in September 2006 and that the marriage was blessed with a daughter.

Olabode, a civil servant, said it was so unfortunate that his wife could not even endure and stay in her matrimonial home, but decided to flee while he was away, working hard to sustain the family.

“Sometimes in February 2013, I went for an official assignment in Gombe State and gave my wife N40, 000 for feeding and minor expenses.

“In August 2013, I received a phone call from my neighbour, telling me that my wife was packing out of my house for no reason.

“I tried all I could to talk to her but to no avail as she refused to pick my calls,” he said.

The petitioner also informed the court that he had tried every possible way, even involving the respondent’s parents to ensure that she return to his house, but every effort proved abortive.

Olabode, therefore prayed the court to dissolve their marriage for having broken down irretrievably and to grant him custody of their eight-year-old daughter.

The respondent who was absent in court in spite court summons, consented to the dissolution of the union by sending a written letter informing the court to grant the petitioner’s prayer.

In his ruling, the judge acknowledged the consent letter by the respondent and granted the petitioner custody of their daughter and respondent access to her daughter whenever she likes. (NAN)

The post Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Sudden Disappearance appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

