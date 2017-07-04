Court exposes Chitungwiza rot . Mayor ‘bought stand on behalf of 3-year-old son’ – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Court exposes Chitungwiza rot . Mayor 'bought stand on behalf of 3-year-old son'
The Herald
Suspended Chitungwiza mayor Philip Mutoti allegedly acquired a residential stand in the name of his three-year-old son which he later resold, the court heard yesterday. Also appearing before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo were the …
