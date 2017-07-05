Court Fixes July 12 To Hear Patience Jonathan’s Appeal – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Court Fixes July 12 To Hear Patience Jonathan's Appeal
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Wednesday fixed July 12 to hear an appeal filed by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, seeking to stop the forfeiture of a sum of $5.7million and N2,421,953,522.78 to the Federal Government.
