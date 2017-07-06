Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court fixes July 13 for Kidnapper Evans case against the Police

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The N300m fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, against the Inspector-General of Police has been fixed for July 13 by the Federal High Court in Lagos. Evans, through his lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, filed the suit last week urging the court to order the police to charge him to …

The post Court fixes July 13 for Kidnapper Evans case against the Police appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.