YEA staff secure injunction on mass transfers – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
YEA staff secure injunction on mass transfers
Myjoyonline.com
About 500 staff of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have secured a Court order restraining management of the agency from transferring them en masse. The interim injunction also restrains the YEA from reducing the ranks of others as well. The High …
Court injects YEA for 10 days
Court grants injunction against YEA and AG
Court stops YEA's mass transfer of staff
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!