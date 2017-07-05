YEA staff secure injunction on mass transfers – Myjoyonline.com

Pages Navigation Menu

YEA staff secure injunction on mass transfers
About 500 staff of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have secured a Court order restraining management of the agency from transferring them en masse. The interim injunction also restrains the YEA from reducing the ranks of others as well. The High …
Court injects YEA for 10 daysGhana News Agency
Court grants injunction against YEA and AGGraphic Online
Court stops YEA's mass transfer of staffStarr 103.5 FM

