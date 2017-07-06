Court hears application seeking transfer of Babangida Aliyu’s matter Oct. 5

Abuja – The Federal High Court, Abuja, will on Oct. 5 hear an application seeking the transfer of the trial of former Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu to the Federal High Court, Minna.

The Federal Government charged Aliyu, alongside his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko, with conspiracy to launder over N1 billion ecological funds.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Ben Ikani, told the court that the matter was for commencement of trial and that his first witness was in court.

Mr Mamman Osuman (SAN), counsel to Nasko, however told the court that he has an application, challenging the jurisdiction of the Abuja division of the court to hear the matter.

He later prayed for an adjournment to enable him bring another application seeking to transfer the matter.

The judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, had made it clear to the counsel that the Federal High Court was one and that he had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Dimgba advised Osuman that rather than continue with the application challenging his jurisdiction, he should apply that the matter be transferred to Minna.

The judge adjourned the matter until Oct. 5.

Aliyu and Nasko were arraigned on May 16, and both were admitted to bail in the sum of N200 million each.

The two defendants were accused of conspiring to launder ecological funds amounting to over N1 billion released by the Federal Government to Niger Government in 2014.

The offence according to the EFCC, contravenes Section 18 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 and is punishable under Section 15 of the same Act.

Both defendants denied committing the offence.

The post Court hears application seeking transfer of Babangida Aliyu’s matter Oct. 5 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

