Court orders FG to release names of suspected looters to Nigerians

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the federal government to “immediately release to Nigerians information about the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered and the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official.” The judgment …

