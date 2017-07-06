Court orders I-G to commence trial of theft suspect

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, to charge to court one Mohammed Shuaibu who has been in police detention since 2012. Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the order on Wednesday while ruling on an application filed on behalf of Shuaibu by his counsel, Mr A.O Emmanuel.

