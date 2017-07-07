Pages Navigation Menu

Court Orders Kashamu to Submit Himself for Police Investigation

THISDAY Newspapers

Court Orders Kashamu to Submit Himself for Police Investigation
THISDAY Newspapers
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered Senator Buruji Kashamu to submit himself to the police for investigation in an alleged attempt to assassinate a House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba …
