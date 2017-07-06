Court Orders Senator Kashamu To Submit Himself For Investigation – Africa Independent Television
Africa Independent Television
Court Orders Senator Kashamu To Submit Himself For Investigation
Africa Independent Television
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Senator Buruji Kashamu to submit himself to the Police for investigation in an alleged attempt to carry out a politically motivated assassination on a House of Representatives member, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu.
