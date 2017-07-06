Court refuses to stop INEC on Melaye’s recall

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye failed on Thursday in his bid to stop the ongoing recall process by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice John Tsoho in an ex-parte ruling rejected Melaye’s motion for a temporary injunction restraining INEC from proceeding with the recall process until the determination of suit challenging his recall.

Instead, the judge ordered parties in the case to “maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.”

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) argued Melaye’s ex-parte motion.

The judge adjourned till September 29 hearing of Melaye’s motion on notice and applications filed by three individuals, led by Chief Cornelius Olowo, who applied to be made parties in the suit.

In the main suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/587/2017, with INEC as the only defendant, Melaye faulted the recall process, saying it was tainted with political malice and initiated by his political enemies.

The Senator denied any wrongdoing and claimed he was being targeted for standing up for the oppressed in Kagi State and the many workers who have not been paid salaries by the state government.

Melaye is praying the court to declare the petition submitted to INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, as “illegal, unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, invalid, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

He also wants the court to void the recall process because it was commenced in breach of his fundamental right to fair hearing.

The post Court refuses to stop INEC on Melaye’s recall appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

