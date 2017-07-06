Court remands alleged killers of UNIOSUN students

The three suspected killers of a 400 level student of Osun State University, Osogbo, Timileyin Shonibare, were remanded in prison by the Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The suspects: Saka Rafiu, Yusuf Kareem, and Ibrahim Ayuba were arraigned before Magistrate Adijat Oloyade on three-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, murder, and improper interference with […]

