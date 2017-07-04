Court remands banker in Kirikiri over alleged N1.079 million fraud – The Nation Newspaper
Court remands banker in Kirikiri over alleged N1.079 million fraud
Justice Hakeem Oshodi has ordered an accountant, Sunny Idehen, to be remanded in Kirikiri Prison for alleged N1.079 milion fraud. Idehen would remain in prison custody pending commencement of his trial. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission …
