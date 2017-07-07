Court remands ex-OAU VC, Bursar in EFCC custody

A High Court sitting in Ede, Osun State, on Friday remanded the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Elujoba and the university bursar, Mrs. Josephine Akeredolu, were arraigned for allegedly involving in corrupt practices and financial irregularities.

The presiding judge, Justice David Oladimeji, ordered that the suspects be remanded in EFCC custody.

The Commission arrested Elujoba and Akeredolu over alleged corruption and abuse of office on Wednesday.

The accused persons were arraigned on a seven-count charge of intent to steal money belonging to the institution.

They were also accused of conspiring to defraud the university, among others.

The defence lead counsel, Ibrahim Lawal, who had earlier filed a bail application, pleaded with the court not to grant the prosecution prayer to remand the defendants in Ilesha prison but in EFCC custody, pending the hearing of the application.

Justice Oladimeji granted the prayer of the defence counsel and ordered that Prof. Elujoba and Mrs. Akeredolu be remanded in EFCC custody pending hearing of their bail application next Tuesday.

