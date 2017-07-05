Court remands four over $500,000 theft

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewodo

Four middle-aged men, Adeyemi Oluwaseun, Suleiman Yusuf Obhakume, Yusuf Imran Adekunle and Hakuna Issah have been remanded in Ikoyi Prisons’ custody after they were charged for stealing $500,000 belonging to First Marina Trust Limited.

The accused persons, who were arraigned before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal pressed against them.

The prosecution counsel, Zainab Ettu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 16, 2016.

Ettu also informed the court that the offence is contrary to Sections 409 and 285(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Counsel to the third and fourth defendants, Mr. Abass E., had pleaded to the court that the defendants should be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons, while asking for short adjournment to argue their bail applications.

Counsel to first defendant, Mr. O. Awonuga, also applied for short adjournment to file a written address to argue the bail application.

Justice Oyefeso, in a short ruling ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons pending the hearing and adjourned the matter till July 11 for hearing of all the pending applications.

