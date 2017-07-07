Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court remands man for stealing car battery

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man identified as Omiyefa Awolana has been remanded in court by an Osun Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded for allegedly stealing motor vehicle battery. The Prosecutor, Inspector, Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 5, around 8.30 a.m. at Oke-Ayetoro Street, Ile-Ife. Abdullahi said Awolana …

The post Court remands man for stealing car battery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.