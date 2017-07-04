Court remands man over alleged kidnap of 2 men

Abuja – A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the remand of 32-year-old Ismaila Isiaka in‎ prison, for allegedly kidnapping two men.

The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, who gave the order adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for hearing.

Isiaka was arraigned on charges of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Umoh Inah, told the court that the defendant was arrested based on a petition written to the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

Inah said the defendant conspired with some of his gang members, who are at large, and kidnapped one Ajaka Musa and Musa Adamu on April 22.

According to the prosecutor, the Police are still searching for the other gang members.

The post Court remands man over alleged kidnap of 2 men appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

