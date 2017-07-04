Court remands man over alleged kidnap of 2 men

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the remand of 32-year-old Ismaila Isiaka in‎ prison, for allegedly kidnapping two men. The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, who gave the order adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for hearing. Isiaka was arraigned on charges of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, offences he denied committing. The prosecutor, […]

