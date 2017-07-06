Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court sacks Delta Councilor, orders return of salaries, allowances collected

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Delta State High Court sitting in Sapele has sacked Obro Philomena Asamah as the Councilor representing the people of Ward 17 in Sapele Local Government Council. DAILY POST reports that the Court also ordered the sacked councilor to refund all salaries, allowances and emoluments collected for the period she occupied the office within thirty […]

Court sacks Delta Councilor, orders return of salaries, allowances collected

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.