Court sacks Delta Councilor, orders return of salaries, allowances collected

A Delta State High Court sitting in Sapele has sacked Obro Philomena Asamah as the Councilor representing the people of Ward 17 in Sapele Local Government Council. DAILY POST reports that the Court also ordered the sacked councilor to refund all salaries, allowances and emoluments collected for the period she occupied the office within thirty […]

