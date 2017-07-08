Pages Navigation Menu

Court sentence Messi to 21-month imprisonment for tax evasion

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Barcelona football star, Lionel Messi has been sentenced to  21-month prison sentence for tax fraud has been changed to a fine by the Spanish courts. Messi must pay €252,000 ($288,000, £223,000), equating to €400 for each day of the sentence, the court said in a statement. Messi, along with his father Jorge, was found guilty …

