Court sets Oct. 4 to rule on NOUN Law graduates matter
Vanguard
Port Harcourt – Justice Hilary Oshomah of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has set Oct. 4 to rule on the suit filed by some law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). The graduates went to court following the refusal of the …
