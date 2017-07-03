Court Slams Patience Jonathan With N50,000 Fine, Dismisses Suit Against EFCC

Justice S. Seidu of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, July 3, 2017 imposed a fine of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) on former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, for withdrawing a suit instituted against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Jonathan had in February 2017 instituted a suit against the EFCC in which she was seeking an order of the court for the “enforcement of her fundamental rights to own property, fair hearing, human dignity, private and family life and freedom from discrimination”.

The plaintiff through her counsel, I. A. Adedipe, SAN, had prayed the court to restrain the EFCC from infringing on her right.

Counsel to the EFCC, Kayode Oni, faulted Jonathan on her prayers before the court, arguing that her suit was “an abuse of court process”.

At the resumed hearing of the matter today, Sammie Somiari who represented Patience, addressed the court on a notice of discontinuance of the suit, saying that he had “an instruction” of his client to discontinue the matter.

He said that an application had been filed before the court to that effect.

In response, Oni submitted that Patience had a right of discontinue the case, but pressed for a charge of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only) as costs of filing processes in response to the suit.

Justice Seidu struck out the suit and awarded cost against the plaintiff.

Media & Publicity

July 3, 2017

