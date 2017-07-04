Court strikes out suit by Patience Jonathan

…fines her N500,000

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— JUSTICE Salisu Seidu of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday struck out a suit by former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge also awarded as cost N500,000 against the plaintiff, Mrs Jonathan.

It will be recalled that the former First lady, Mrs Jonathan had filed the suit against the anti graft agency seeking the court for “Enforcement of her fundamental rights to own property, fair hearing, human dignity, private and family life and freedom from discrimination.”

Counsel to the EFCC, Kayode Oni through a preliminary objection, challenged jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

At the resume hearing, yesterday, counsel to Mrs Jonathan, Sammie Somiari said her client had filed an application to discontinue the case.

On his part, counsel to EFCC, Mr Oni told the court that it was within the limit of the former First lady to seek withdrawal but quickly pressed for a cost of N500,000 to cover cost of filing processes to the suit.

The post Court strikes out suit by Patience Jonathan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

