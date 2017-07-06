Court suspends Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate has disclosed that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has suspended his recall. According to him, the High Court said the status quo should be followed in the recall process. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had during the week maintained that only the court can […]

